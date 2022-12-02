One man arrested
ANGOLA — A Howe man was arrested on a warrant alleging felony habitual traffic offender.
Justin D. McCann, of the 600 block of East C.R. 600N, was booked into the Steuben County Jail Thursday afternoon.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 6:21 pm
