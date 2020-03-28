Enrollment: 1,700

Website: www.lakelandlakers.org

Superintendent: Dr. Eva Merkel

Board Members: Kerry McKibben, Sue Keenan, David Larimer, Brent Bateman, Robert Murphy and Rob West

Lima-Brighton Elementary (K-5)

Address: 201 Market St., Howe

Phone: 499-2440

Principal: Traci Blaize

Parkside Elementary (K-5)

Address: 1 LeMaster Circle, LaGrange

Phone: 499-2430

Principal: Susan Mueller

Wolcott Mills Elementary (K-5)

Address: 108 Meyers St., Wolcottville

Phone: 499-2450

Principal: Vanessa Wyss

Lakeland Middle School (6-8)

Address: 1055 E. C.R. 75N, LaGrange

Phone: 499-2480

Principal: Brad Targgart

Lakeland High School (9-12)

Address: 0805 E. C.R. 75N, LaGrange

Phone: 499-2470

Principal: Robert Albaugh

