Enrollment: 1,700
Website: www.lakelandlakers.org
Superintendent: Dr. Eva Merkel
Board Members: Kerry McKibben, Sue Keenan, David Larimer, Brent Bateman, Robert Murphy and Rob West
Lima-Brighton Elementary (K-5)
Address: 201 Market St., Howe
Phone: 499-2440
Principal: Traci Blaize
Parkside Elementary (K-5)
Address: 1 LeMaster Circle, LaGrange
Phone: 499-2430
Principal: Susan Mueller
Wolcott Mills Elementary (K-5)
Address: 108 Meyers St., Wolcottville
Phone: 499-2450
Principal: Vanessa Wyss
Lakeland Middle School (6-8)
Address: 1055 E. C.R. 75N, LaGrange
Phone: 499-2480
Principal: Brad Targgart
Lakeland High School (9-12)
Address: 0805 E. C.R. 75N, LaGrange
Phone: 499-2470
Principal: Robert Albaugh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.