ELKHART — Westview will not be returning to the IHSAA Boys Tennis State Finals this season.
But it’s No. 1 singles player, Isaiah Hostetler, is.
Hostetler picked up a marathon victory against an opponent he knows far too well, Northridge’s Brendan LaCounte.
“I’ve played him once in junior high, twice my sophomore and junior years and then twice this year” Hostetler said. “He’s gotten so much better over the years and I really had to pull through with every aspect of my game in order to win tonight.”
Hostetler won in three sets, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) to keep his career from ending, as he plays the winner of tomorrow’s match between Fairfield’s Garrett Stoltzfus and Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler on Thursday.
“That’s all I was thinking about,” Hostetler said. “I was thinking that I can’t end my career like this, losing a match I know I can win. So, I’m pretty hyped that I just squeaked by and can keep going.”
The Warriors fell to the Northridge Raiders, 3-2, to end their season at 18-4, with the other victory coming at No. 3 singles, where Kylan Bender won 6-4, 6-2 over Northridge’s Kaleb Ellis as the lone Warrior to pick up a victory for the night.
“I’m really proud of Kylan,” Hostetler said. “He had a little bit of a rough time the past couple weeks, but he really pulled through for us at sectionals and again today..”
At No. 1 doubles, Raider players Mason Martin and Nolan Mellott picked up a victory over Cole Mast and Mason Clark in a match that went the distance (3-6, 6-1, 6-2).
The other three-set match of the night, a marathon between opponents who know each other far too well, Northridge’s Brendan LaCounte and Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler, fell in favor to Hostetler 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
“I’ve played him once in junior high, twice my sophomore and junior years and then twice this year” Hostetler said. “He’s gotten so much better over the years and I really had to pull through with every aspect of my game in order to win tonight.”
The victory saved Hostetler’s career from ending, as he plays the winner of tomorrow’s match between Fairfield’s Garrett Stoltzfus and Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler on Thursday.
“That’s all I was thinking about,” Hostetler said. “I was thinking that I can’t end my career like this, losing a match I know I can win. So, I’m pretty ”
Hostetler also credited his teammates for getting him through the match, saying that he couldn’t have won without them.
The Raiders are 17-2 this season.
DeKalb, meanwhile, was swept 5-0 to No. 18 ranked Goshen (22-0 overall), with all Redhawks winning their singles matches in straight sets.
In the doubles matches, Goshen’s Moses Kratzer and Kyan Miller defeated DeKalb’s Matthew Beckmann and Grant Fetter in straight set at the No. 2 position, while the No. 1 Barons team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel pushed Myles Mclaughlin and Joel Byler to three sets, but ultimately fell 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0.
“We knew Goshen was going to be a really tough team in comparison to some of the other teams that were in the regional,” Barons coach Todd Hartsough said. “I was not disappointed with anywhere up and down the line.”
DeKalb’s season ends at 13-7, though Hartsough said with tears in his eyes how proud and respected his team was.
“We always have five main goals every year and the number one goal is to be the most respected team,” Hartsough said. “It’s nice to have one of the other coaches come up and say that my No. 1 player did that, because that is a very well-respected team.”
To clarify what Hartsough was referring to, Goshen’s head coach, Daniel Love, said that DeKalb’s Owen Holwerda came up to him after the match, shook his hand, and apologized for a point that Love didn’t know what he was referring to.
“[Holwerda] shook my hand and said ‘Good match,’ which I was impressed with, and I told him I didn’t see the point he was talking about and that he didn’t have to apologize to me,” Love said. “He said he was sorry and didn’t really explain it, which is fine, but then he school my hand again and wished me and my team good luck.”
Love proceeded to say that Hartsough should be impressed by the character and sportsmanship Holwerda demonstrated by apologizing for something he wasn’t proud of, regardless of the fact that the two were strangers.
Concord Boys Tennis Regional
Semifinals
Goshen 5, DeKalb 0
Singles: 1. Pi Wellington (G) def. Owen Holwerda 6-2, 7-5. 2. Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Wyatt Derrow 6-3, 6-4. 3. Isaac Stahly (G) def. Grant Stuckey 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Myles Mclaughlin-Joel Byler (G) def. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel 6-4 6-7 (5-7), 6-0. 2. Moses Kratzer-Kyan Miller (G) def. Matthew Beckmann-Grant Fetter 6-1, 6-0.
Northridge 3, Westview 2
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Brendan LaCounte 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). 2. Brandon Lomas (NR) def Jethro Hostetler 7-5, 6-3. 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Elijah Shell 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Mason Martin-Nolan Mellott (NR) def. Cole Mast-Mason Clark 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Kaleb Ellis-Zak Martin (NR) def. Dawson Shrock-Gavin Engle 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.