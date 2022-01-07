25 years ago
• Three DeKalb County students — Dana Hollabaugh and Jake Fetters of Eastside High School and Jenny Davis of Garrett High School — were among more than 500 high school juniors greeted by Sen. Richard Lugar at the 20th annual Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leaders on the campus of the University of Indianapolis. The students exchanged ideas and debated opposing views under the leadership of state and national advocates.
