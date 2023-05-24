PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Northridge Singles Sectional final, Lakewood Park’s Lauren Korte vs. Fairfield’s Addison Mast, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Central Noble and Garrett at East Noble (Noble Hawk), 4:30 p.m.

Goshen and Jimtown at Westview (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Bishop Luers (Brookwood), 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Sectional first-round games

Class 3A Angola Sectional

Heritage vs. Angola, 5 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Fremont Sectional

Hamilton vs. Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.

Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Class 2A Eastside Sectional final, Westview vs. Eastside, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Angola Sectional, 6 p.m.

Class 4A DeKalb Sectional final, Carroll vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Carroll Boys Regional, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine’s Jake Gladieux in the 400-meter hurdles preliminaries at NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships (Polisseni Track and Field Complex), Rochester, N.Y., 6:05 p.m.

