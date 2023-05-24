PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge Singles Sectional final, Lakewood Park’s Lauren Korte vs. Fairfield’s Addison Mast, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Central Noble and Garrett at East Noble (Noble Hawk), 4:30 p.m.
Goshen and Jimtown at Westview (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Bishop Luers (Brookwood), 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Sectional first-round games
Class 3A Angola Sectional
Heritage vs. Angola, 5 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Fremont Sectional
Hamilton vs. Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.
Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 2A Eastside Sectional final, Westview vs. Eastside, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Angola Sectional, 6 p.m.
Class 4A DeKalb Sectional final, Carroll vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Carroll Boys Regional, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine’s Jake Gladieux in the 400-meter hurdles preliminaries at NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships (Polisseni Track and Field Complex), Rochester, N.Y., 6:05 p.m.
