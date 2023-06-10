WEST LAFAYETTE — Farmer sentiment dropped sharply in May as the Ag Economy Barometer Index declined 19 points, the Index of Current Conditions dipped 13 points and the Index of Future Expectations fell 22 points below a month earlier.
Weaker crop prices compared to a month earlier combined with ongoing concerns about rising interest rates, high input prices, and even the possibility that recent U.S. bank failures could lead to changes in farm loan terms in the upcoming year all contributed to weak producer sentiment.
Producers’ perspective on farmland values in the year ahead weakened as the Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index fell 13 points to its lowest reading in three years. Approximately 5 out of 10 producers in the May survey said that the most important aspect of new Farm Bill legislation will be the Crop Insurance Title, while a fourth of producers say the Commodity Title will be the most important part of a new Farm Bill. Almost half of corn and soybean producers expect Congress to raise PLC reference prices for both crops when a new Farm Bill becomes law.
Nathan Thompson reports that corn basis at terminals along the Ohio River in southern Ohio, southern Indiana, and southern Illinois has weakened in recent weeks on continued weak export demand.
For example, at the beginning of May corn basis at terminals along the Ohio River was strong, averaging $0.53/bu. over July ‘23 corn futures. For reference, this was $0.25/bu. stronger than the historical three-year average basis for these locations. However, by the third week of May, corn basis in these markets dropped by $0.30/bu. to just $0.23/bu. over July ’23 corn futures.
Corn basis at river terminals remains weak and was $0.28/bu. over July ’23 corn futures in the first week of June. For reference, this is only slightly stronger than the historical three-year average basis for these locations at the beginning of June, which is $0.24/bu.
Based on historical patterns, it is likely that we will continue to see corn basis at these locations weaken as we approach expiration of the July ’23 corn futures contract. Be sure to check out basis patterns in your local market at the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture’s Crop Basis Tool. The enhanced tool now includes Iowa basis and reports ethanol and soybean processing plant basis in additional to regional basis for each state.
USDA will provide updated supply and demand information in the June WASDE report. Look for new Purdue Commercial AgCast podcasts focused on updated crop outlook information the week of June 12. You can subscribe to the podcast at https://purdue.ag/agcast.
