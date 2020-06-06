INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions for the 13th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.
“Indiana has some of the most breathtaking views and unique areas, and this contest is the perfect opportunity to showcase what you find most beautiful about our great state,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Participants are encouraged to submit photos that reflect the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:
• Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with photos of landscapes, water and wildlife.
• Agritourism: This category includes seasonal and agricultural destinations, orchards, wineries, farmers’ markets and produce.
• Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber engaged in farming/agricultural activities.
• On the Farm: Every building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm can be included.
In total, 10 winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. Contest winners also will have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lieutenant Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis.
“Agriculture touches each part of our state,” said Kettler. “Through your photo submissions we can see the diversity, beauty and tradition that is Indiana agriculture.”
Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on June 30. Go online to in.gov/isda/2468.htm for entry forms, guidelines and criteria.
