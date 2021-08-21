You can put in a gorgeous, eye-catching water feature in just the span of a weekend. Keep reading for more on turning your backyard into an oasis.
Look at Your Space
Decide what kind of feature that your space, your budget and your lifestyle can handle. Is it a giant koi pond or a simple fountain trickling over rocks? Generally, the larger your feature is, the more electric or plumbing work you may have to have done. You also need to consider what’s under the ground, and that includes tree roots and utilities.
Use Underlayment
No matter which project you choose, you’ll likely need underlayment to protect your water feature. Look for it at your local home and garden center. Get enough so that it extends over and around your water feature.
Get Physical
Also common to almost all water feature projects: holes. You’re likely going to have to dig and it’s probably going to be more than you think. Consider getting help if you’re not sure you might be up to the task.
Rock ‘n’ Roll
Almost all features also have rocks, from gravel to help filter your water to boulders to set it off. Most home and garden centers sell a variety (though they can be surprisingly expensive) and you’ll also need help placing them when you get home. Look for finishes and textures that compliment your surrounding landscape, any patio stone or masonry on your home, and that will wear well in the weather. Depending on the design of your feature, you may also have to drill through the stone. You may be able to rent the equipment from the home and garden store or a local tool rental.
Consider Plantings
Set off your new water feature with plants, but not those so big they might disrupt your pond or fountain with roots or branches. Also make sure you choose perennials at this time of year and tend to them carefully over the winter until they are well established.
Fountain Care
If you live in a colder climate, take your water pump inside for the winter and store it in a pail of water to keep the seals wet.
Otherwise, your feature should weather freezes nicely and be ready for you in the spring.
