MARION — Trine University was seventh in the men's meet and 10th in the women's meet at the 118th annual Indiana Little State Championships, which took place Friday and Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University.
The Thunder men's track and field team had 56 points, which was four points behind sixth-place Vincennes. Indiana Tech won with 128.5 points, and Marian was second with 112.
The Trine women were 10th with 31 points. The host Wildcats won with 146. Indianapolis was second with 134 5/6 points.
The Thunder women's biggest highlight at Little State was that sophomore Morgan Moslow set a new school record in the pole vault on Thursday, clearing the bar at a personal-best height of 10 feet, 8 inches. That was good enough for third place.
Also on Thursday, Trine received a pair of 12th-place finishes from Kendallville's Madelyn Summers in the hammer throw at 141-9 and Chloe Bard in the discus at 131-6. Lakeland High School graduate Brooklynn Rettig was 13th in the high jump at 4-9.
The Thunder also had four top-10 finishers in sprint and relay events Thursday.
The team of Mackenzie Miller, Kaleigh Maschino, Mallory Wood and Malena Ricks finished fifth in the 4-by-100-meter relay at 49.94 seconds. Trine was seventh in the 4-by-800 relay in 10 minutes, 3.76 seconds with Eleanor Young, Bailey Puckett, Marissa Kenney and Amira Faulkner.
Miller placed eighth in the 100 dash in 12.42 seconds, while Brynn Mericle crossed the finish line ninth in the 100 hurdles at 15.61 seconds.
Friday's results were highlighted by an event win from Brianna Medcalf in the 5,000. She finished that run in 17:35.96.
Also scoring points for the team were Mericle in the 400 hurdles, Miller in the 200 and Ricks in the javelin. Mericle was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:07.86, Ricks placed sixth in the javelin at 99-2 and Miller ran a 26.40-second time in the 200 to place eighth.
Other top scorers included Fremont's Katie Berlew who was 11th in the 3,000 steeplechase at 12:48.21, Faulkner in 12th in the 800 at 2:24.91 and Kenney finishing 12th at 5:02.05 in the 1,500. Zharia Dodson was 19th in the shot put with a throw of 35-10.75. Anissa Rios was 25th in the 400 at 1:05.83.
In the men's meet on Friday, the Thunder had a variety of point scorers in most events that took place.
Evan Selby registered a runner-up finish in the 400 hurdles at 55.50 seconds and Aidan Lapp did the same in the 3,000 steeplechase at 9:50.79).
Austin Smith was eighth in the steeplechase in 10:07.40.
Tyler Hartleroad was fifth in the 1,500 at 3:58.36 and Zach Brickler crossed the finish line fifth in the 5,000 in 15:01.81. Also inside the top eight for Trine were Eirik Eggen placing sixth in the triple jump (38-'8.25"), Theodore Samra seventh in the shot put (48-8.25), Yosef Solomon seventh in the 10,000 (32:43.31) and Ethan Spahr eighth in the javelin (142-8).
Other top finishers for Trine were Philip Nemechek, who was 12th in the 800 (1:56.03), Greysen Spohn placing 17th in the 200 (22.76 seconds) and Aaron Pike in 29th in the 400 (51.79 seconds).
On Thursday, the 4-by-100 men's relay team of Selby, William Thonn, Ben Williams and Spohn finished fourth in 42.63 seconds.
In the 110 hurdles, Spohn was fifth in 14.91 seconds and Selby finished sixth in 14.97 seconds.
Pike had the Thunder's lowest time in the 100 dash at 11.27 seconds.
The hammer throw had two scoring members for Trine, Samra in sixth at 167-10 and Jacob Barkey in eighth at 160-1.
Spohn also led the team's field events on Thursday with a sixth-place finish in the high jump at 6-0.75. Travis Dowling was seventh in the discus (148-6) and Nathan Leap was 10th in the pole vault (13-5.5).
This ended the regular season for the Thunder track and field teams. They will next compete in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Championships May 4 and 5 at Olivet College.
