Past 10 years of Girls Basketball award winners

(P = prep, C = coach)

2019

P: Meleah Leatherman and Sydney Freeman, Central Noble

C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble

2018

P: Leigha Brown, DeKalb

C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble

2017

P: Sydney Freeman, Central Noble

C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble

2016

P: Grace Hales, Westview

C: DeAnn Booth, East Noble

2015

P: Grace Hales, Westview

C: Randy Yoder, Westview

2014

P: Brandi Dawson, Garrett

C: Bob Lapadot, Garrett

2013

P: Rachel Rinehart, Angola

C: John Berger, Angola

2012

P: Rachel Rinehart, Angola

C: John Berger, Angola

2011

P: Heather House, Garrett

C: Dan Feagler, Garrett

2010

P: Heather House, Garrett

C: Dan Feagler, Garrett

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.