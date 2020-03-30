Past 10 years of Girls Basketball award winners
(P = prep, C = coach)
2019
P: Meleah Leatherman and Sydney Freeman, Central Noble
C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble
2018
P: Leigha Brown, DeKalb
C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble
2017
P: Sydney Freeman, Central Noble
C: Josh Treesh, Central Noble
2016
P: Grace Hales, Westview
C: DeAnn Booth, East Noble
2015
P: Grace Hales, Westview
C: Randy Yoder, Westview
2014
P: Brandi Dawson, Garrett
C: Bob Lapadot, Garrett
2013
P: Rachel Rinehart, Angola
C: John Berger, Angola
2012
P: Rachel Rinehart, Angola
C: John Berger, Angola
2011
P: Heather House, Garrett
C: Dan Feagler, Garrett
2010
P: Heather House, Garrett
C: Dan Feagler, Garrett
