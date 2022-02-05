TODAY

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Trine men vs. Adrian, Albion and Olivet in MIAA Duals at Trine, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 2A Bluffton Sectional

Semifinal, Eastside vs. Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Semifinal, South Adams vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

DeKalb, Eastside’s Brielle Carter and Lakeland at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SWIMMING

East Noble vs. Fort Wayne North Side at FW South Side, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Albion at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.