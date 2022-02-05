TODAY
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine men vs. Adrian, Albion and Olivet in MIAA Duals at Trine, 10 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A Bluffton Sectional
Semifinal, Eastside vs. Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Semifinal, South Adams vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
DeKalb, Eastside’s Brielle Carter and Lakeland at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
East Noble vs. Fort Wayne North Side at FW South Side, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Albion at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.