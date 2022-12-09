KENDALLVILLE — Main Street detour coming your way in June 2023.
In hopes of avoiding a months-long shutdown like happened on Oak Street this year, Kendallville is trying to get out ahead of a needed replacement on the 72-inch diameter Bixler Lake Ditch corrugated pipe under Main Street.
It’s a costly project and one that will require a traffic shut off, but at least this way Kendallville is getting to replace the pipe on its own terms.
Approval for the project is coming up at Tuesday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, with the Bixler Lake Ditch on the docket for discussion.
Kendallville has been keeping an eye on the huge corrugated metal pipes that carries water from Bixler Lake east and then north through the city on its way toward Henderson Lake on the city’s and eventually onward toward Sylvan Lake in Rome City.
Back in 2009, the State Street pipe failed and in the 13 years since, Kendallville has routinely inspected the pipes for wear and tear to prevent future collapses.
The city has already replaced several of the 6-foot pipes at Lincoln Street in 2011, Garden and Sherman streets in 2014 and Weston Avenue in 2018.
Earlier this year, the pipe under Oak Street partially separated, leading city officials to shut down the road to traffic to prevent vehicles from causing a collapse. The street was closed for several weeks as the city waited on delivery of the massive drain pipe before it could complete the replacement project.
A recent inspection of the Main Street pipe showed deterioration at the flow line, which could cause a failure if the pipe begins to separate like happened at Oak Street.
That pipe is located just north of Drake Road/Iddings Street, where the ditch runs between The Crew on the northeast side and the Marathon gas station on its southeast side.
The good news is that city crews are able to complete the installations themselves with the help of some rental equipment.
The bad news is that the pipe costs $66,900 and takes two-plus months to arrive.
Total cost of the pipe and rental equipment to get the job done is expected to run about $142,300 total.
Since Kendallville is scheduling the work and not having to react to a forthcoming failure, the city is able to plan ahead and is aiming to complete the installation in June 2023 after school lets out for the summer.
The city will conduct regular inspections in the meantime to ensure the integrity of the pipe holds up.
The expected closure in June will make for some interesting traffic patterns at the time.
Drake Road will also be closed at that time as the city is starting the first phase of its multi-million-dollar reconstruction project from Main Street to Weston Avenue.
The city will need to set up a detour route depending on where traffic is blocked off. Iddings Street would be unaffected by the construction but the street is narrow and may not be able to handle traffic from larger vehicles like semis seeking to get around the closure.
Diamond Street would be the closest north-end road before the impacted area, but drivers would reasonably only be able to use East Diamond as southbound streets from West Diamond at Orchard and Lincoln streets would be blocked off by the Drake Road construction.
On the west side, Ohio Street and Weston Avenue would allow drivers to get around the Drake Road closure and into neighborhoods west of downtown, allowing them to use Rush, William of Mitchell streets to get back to Main.
Regardless, it’s likely to put more vehicles into otherwise low-traffic neighborhood roads during construction.
The Board of Works is only considering authorizing purchase of materials at Tuesday’s meeting. Detour routes would be considered closer to construction time.
