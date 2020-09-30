Volleyball
Garrett falls at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Garrett faced a quality opponent in Woodlan Wednesday and lost to the Warriors 26-24, 25-27, 25-22, 25-21.
Logan Smith had 23 assists, 14 kills, 12 digs, two aces and a block assist for the Railroaders (18-2). Emma Hirchak had 18 kills and 17 digs. Morgan Ostrowski had 13 digs, 11 kills, two solo blocks and a block assist.
Taylor Gerke had 16 assists, 12 digs and two aces for Garrett. Bailey Payton added 17 digs.
At Garrett Tuesday, the Railroaders defeated Hamilton 25-5, 25-11, 25-13.
Kyana Martinez had 13 aces and five digs for the Railroaders. Emma Welbaum had 11 assists, and Rylee Fisher had seven kills.
Hornets lose at Bishop Dwenger Wednesday
FORT WAYNE — Angola lost to Class 3A state power Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11.
Junior Eva Hudson, a Notre Dame commit, had 16 kills, two solo blocks, three block assists and two aces for the Saints. Olivia Tellez had 31 assists, and Lexa Zimmerman had 12 digs.
CN earn consecutive NECC sweeps
Central Noble swept Northeast Corner Conference rivals on consecutive days, at home against Westview on Tuesday, then at Churubusco on Wednesday.
Knights showing fight in losses
East Noble lost to Northeast 8 Conference rival Leo 25-19, 25-23, 25-13 Tuesday at the Big Blue Pit, then lost to Snider in five sets in Fort Wayne on Wednesday.
DeKalb junior varsity tops Blazers
BUTLER — DeKalb’s junior varsity team defeated Eastside in two games Wednesday. Scores were 25-14, 25-11.
Brooklyn Barkhaus had eight kills and three aces for the Barons, and Paige Langschwager had eight kills and one ace.
Ashley Robinett had three kills and two blocks, and Amarra Nester had three kills and 14 assists. Isabella Hansen had a kill, an assist and two aces. Kennlee Dick had four assists.
Girls Soccer
Knights win over Legends
FORT WAYNE — East Noble won 2-1 over Fort Wayne North Side Wednesday.
Rachel Hand and Holly Butler scored for the Knights. Sophia Gruszczyk assisted on each goal. Goalkeeper Lauren Lash made six saves.
Railroaders win regular season finale
GARRETT — Garrett ended its regular season with a 2-0 victory over Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble Wednesday.
Mia Gullett and Macy Newman scored for the Railroaders (7-5-2, 4-1 NECC). Sydney Krock had an assist. Goalkeeper Kandyce Combs made two saves in getting the shutout.
Boys Soccer Knights lose to Carroll
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Class 3A state-ranked Carroll 8-2 on Wednesday night.
Heritage rallies to defeat Barons
WATERLOO — Heritage scored two second-half goals and rallied for a 2-1 win over DeKalb Wednesday.
DeKalb took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Kellen Exford put in a rebound of an Alden Lewis shot.
Cross Country LPC solid in Woodlan meet on Tuesday
WOODBURN — Lakewood Park’s boys team was first and the Panther girls were second in a meet at Woodlan on Tuesday.
Overall, 11 LPC harriers set personal records.
In the boys’ race, the Panthers had the top three finishers. Cobin Moriarity was the winner with Dylan Rowlader in second and Braeson Kruse in third.
The Lakewood Park girls had their best finish in program history. Sam Hartz led the team with a fifth-place finish, and Dani Lesser was eighth.
Football DMS teams clobber Crestview at home
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s teams enjoyed lopsided wins against Crestview Tuesday.
The Baron seventh-graders remained unbeaten with a 52-0 win. Coaches had praise for the offense, defense and special teams. The Barons are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Northeast 8, and can win the regular season title next Tuesday at Leo.
DeKalb’s eighth-grade team rolled to a 46-0 win. Coaches were pleased with effort in all facets of the game for the Barons, who are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. They still have a chance to share the conference title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.