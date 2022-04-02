Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.