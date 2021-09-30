You don’t have to look too far when trying to decide if a fall wedding is right for you. One glance outdoors at the changing leaves and gorgeous fall foliage is enough to make it an easy decision.
The fact that it is an off-peak season is also attractive to many brides and grooms because of the cost breaks offered by venues, vendors and entertainers.
Yes, there are many advantages to a fall wedding. But it is right for you? Read on for some of the biggest benefits of getting married in the fall, and then make your decision depending on your goals.
Ideal weatherWhen considering a fall wedding, it’s important to understand recent weather trends in your area. Holding your wedding indoors or outdoors in the fall greatly depends on the type of weather your region experiences in the months of September, October and November.
The West Coast and South will likely still be sunny and temperate during the fall season, while northern and Midwestern states may see a dip in temperatures. Ask local wedding planners and venues about their past experiences with fall weddings.
Follow their recommendations, but the ultimate choice is up to you. If you’re planning an outdoor wedding, it’s smart to make a backup plan in case the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Finally, don’t be afraid to travel if your home base isn’t ideal for a fall wedding. You don’t necessarily have to leave the country to experience a destination wedding, as seven out of 10 occur in the continental United States.
According to the website, GroupTravel.org, 350,000 destination weddings take place annually. Las Vegas is the category leader for weddings with over 100,000 per year.
All your favorite colorsChoosing your wedding colors is one of the most fun – and important – decisions related to your wedding. And there is no doubt that the fall season offers an opportunity to take advantage of a color palette that guests will remember for years to come.
Deep reds, oranges or browns offer a great backdrop to pair with other natural palettes. Emerald green or glitzy purple can make for an elegant touch if you’re looking to add a little flair to the more earthy tones of fall.
Whatever you choose, it’s obvious that the fall holds a distinct advantage over other seasons when it comes to the natural colors of the outdoors.
