Avshalom Weinstein, an Israeli violinmaker and co-founder of Violins of Hope, held up one of the rescued violins, which had a Star of David on it, during a meeting Nov. 11 at Rotary Club of Fort Wayne.
During World War II it was a cheap instrument, but for a Jewish family it was one of the few possessions they had to take with them on the journey to new lives in Israel.
For some musicians saved from the gas chambers but forced to play day and night, regardless of the weather, in German death camps for the pleasure of their Nazi captors, these instruments were reminders of the torture. Forced to play for hours, they could be shot if they sat down, Weinstein said.
The musical instruments in another time might have brought joy, but after the war symbolized horror. Owners shut them away in attics or brought them to Weinstein’s father, saying that if he wouldn’t buy them, they would destroy the instruments.
Now the Weinsteins have roughly 87 of the violins, having acquired a couple more in the previous two weeks, the instruments survivors themselves of the Holocaust.
Asked how much they might be worth, Weinstein replied, “How can you price something that saved someone from Auschwitz?”
Weinstein brought four violins to the Fort Wayne Rotary meeting. “In Eastern Europe, almost every single Jewish house would have an instrument,” he said. The violins were cheap, and one of the few things that klezmers, self-taught musicians who played at events, could afford.
The Violins of Hope Fort Wayne tour, Nov. 9-23, sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne, will include concerts, documentaries and prayer services. The movie “Defiance,” starring Daniel Craig, will be part of the tour. The movie is screening at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Room 101 of Neff Hall, 2200 Coliseum Blvd. E. It depicts the story of Weinstein’s grandfather and his two brothers as the Polish Jewish Bielski brothers flee to the woods of Nazi Germany-occupied Belarus and save about 1,200 Jewish refugees hiding while taking revenge on the Germans and local townspeople who collaborate with the Nazis. Weinstein’s grandfather, Asael, who later joined the Soviet Army and was killed, is portrayed by Jamie Bell.
Gabe Deloitte, a liberator of Buchenwald, along with James Grymes, author of “Violins of Hope,” also attended the Rotary meeting at Parkview Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.