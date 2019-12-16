ANGOLA — Angola’s girls swim team improved to 9-0 in dual meets with a 106-61 victory over Concordia Monday night at the YMCA of Steuben County.
The Hornet boys lost to the Cadets 87-82.
Taylor Clemens and Maddie Toigo won two events each for the Angola girls and were both on the Hornet team that placed first in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Olivia Tigges and Hannah Conley joined Clemens and Toigo on the 400 freestyle relay and recorded a time of 4 minutes, 22.38 seconds.
Clemens won the 200 freestyle in 2:10.08 and was first in the 100 freestyle in 59.46 seconds. Toigo won the 100 butterfly (1:09.92) and the 100 backstroke (1:11.76).
Courtney Simmons also an event for AHS, placing first in the 200 individual medley in 2:36.3.
In the boys’ dual, Angola (7-2) had event victories from Marcus Miller in the 200 freestyle in 1:59.61, Jacob Pontorno in the 500 freestyle in 6:04.08 and Ethan Bussema in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.06.
The Hornet teams will host Canterbury in their final meets of 2019 on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Eastside 45, Edon 42
In Edon, Ohio, the Blazers’ ability to win close games continued up their record to 9-1.
Eastside will host Lakewood Park Christian today at 6 p.m. to start a varsity basketball doubleheader.
