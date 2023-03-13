NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The NCAA Division III preseason second-ranked Trine University softball team wrapped up the Virginia leg of its spring trip this past weekend going 2-2.
On Friday, the Thunder (10-2) bested No. 5 Berry 4-2 in nine innings, and lost to No. 7 Virginia Wesleyan 3-2.
On Saturday, Trine beat Pfeiffer 9-1 and fell to No. 1 Christopher Newport, 7-5 in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Division III championship series.
On Friday against Virginia Wesleyan, Alexis Michon took the loss to drop to 2-1 on the season. Debbie Hill had a homer for the Thunder.
Against Berry, Hill got the win in the circle as the Trine bats came to life late, putting up a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Berry tied it with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth, but the Thunder got what proved to be the winning runs in the top of the ninth.
Hill improved to 3-0 with her win. Cassie Woods had a double and Ainsley Phillips added a homer.
Saturday morning against Pfeiffer, the Thunder pounded out 11 hits and got a win from Anna Koeppl, who improved to 4-0 on the young season and struck out three in four innings of work. Lauren Clausen mopped up with two innings of work.
Cassie Woods went 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Karley Trine was 3-for-4 with a run scored and Emma Beyer went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Christopher Newport (5-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Trine battled back with a pair of runs in the top of the third.
Christopher Newport added a fourth run in the bottom of the fourth for a 4-2 lead before Trine put up three in the top of the fifth to earn its first lead of the night at 5-4.
The Captains won it with a three-run homer by Brooke Greaver off Hill (3-1) with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Greaver was 3-for-4 in the game with two home runs and five runs batted in.
Hill was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Phillips homered and drove in two runs, and Amanda Prather homered and had three RBIs.
Koeppl and freshman outfielder Emma Lee received weekly awards from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association for their efforts last week.
Koeppl was MIAA Pitcher of the Week. She had four starts on the Thunder’s recent spring break trip to Florida and Virginia, getting three wins and a no-decision. She recorded 18 2/3 innings with no earned runs allowed. She surrendered just six hits and struck out 13.
Lee was the MIAA Position Player of the Week after leading the Thunder at the plate on the spring trip, batting .391 and compiling a .417 on-base percentage to go with a .696 slugging percentage for a 1.113 OPS.
Lee saw action in eight games on the spring break trip, with her best game coming against Otterbein College. She started in left field, and collected three hits, including a double and a homer. She went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the Thunder’s 5-1 win.
The Thunder next travel to Elizabethtown, Ky. This upcoming weekend for more action against nationally ranked teams. They play No. 12 Linfield (Ore.) Saturday at 10:30 a.m., then have a 12:30 p.m. game against Hanover.
Trine’s weekend in Kentucky comes to a close on Sunday with a 10 a.m. game against DePauw and a 12:30 p.m. contest against Transylvania University.
The Thunder are scheduled to open their 2023 home slate March 22 against Anderson University with a doubleheader. The first game is set for a 3 p.m. first pitch, with the nightcap set to start at 5:30 p.m.
