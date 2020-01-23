Important Numbers & Addresses
City Hall: P: 894-4113; A: 301 S. Cavin St.
Police Dept: P: 894-4111; A: 301 S. Cavin St.
Fire Dept: P: 894-3124; A: 103 W. Third St.
Parks Dept: P: 894-7344; A: 520 W. Union St., Kenney Park
Hospital: Parkview Noble Hospital. P: 347-8700; A: 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville
Library: Ligonier Public Library. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.; P: 894-4511; A: 300 S. Main St. W: www.ligonier.lib.in.us
Post Office: Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Sat.; P: 894-3021; A: 201 S. Main St.
Recycling Center: A: U.S. 6 next to State Farm
Compost Center: A: Just north of the Ligonier Parks and Recreation Center. It is accessible on Second Street for normal-sized loads or Third Street for large loads. Hours: 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. M-F
Ligonier at a Glance
Population: 4,405
Education: West Noble School Corp.
Government: Mayor, city council, Board of Works and Public Safety, Redevelopment Commission, Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals
Health: Parkview Noble Hospital
Utilities: Sewer and water provided by the city, trash pickup contracted by the city through Republic Services. Electric: Noble REMC; Gas: NIPSCO; Phone: LigTel; Internet: Frontier, LigTel; Cable TV: DirecTV
Fire Dept.: Ligonier Fire Dept.
Police Dept.: Ligonier Police Dept.
Parks: Kenney Park, Jennie Thompson Gardens, Pettit Park, Memorial Park, Elkhart Riverwalk, Prentiss Park, Woodlawn Park, Triangle Park, Madden Park
Library: Ligonier Public Library, Noble County Public Library
Events: Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival & Regulators Rendezvous, Pumpkin Fantasyland, Operation Foundation, Ligonier Community Fiesta
Meetings
City Council: 7 p.m., 2nd & 4th Mondays at City Hall in council chambers
Board of Public Works: 10 a.m., 2nd & 4th Wednesdays at City Hall in council chambers
Redevelopment Commission: 9 a.m. 2nd Wednesday at City Hall in council chambers
Plan Commission: Six scheduled meetings at 7 p.m. as follows: Jan. 7, March 3, May 5, July 7, Sept. 1, Nov. 3.
Board of Zoning Appeals: 48-hour notices will be sent as regular meeting times have not been established. Meetings will take place at City Hall in council chambers.
