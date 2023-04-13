KENDALLVILLE — When students hit bumps in their educational career, East Noble's Alternative Learning Center is there to help get them back on track.
Whether it's because of credit loss, temporary relocation or behavioral problems, the ALC helps make sure no student gets left behind.
On Wednesday, Director Rachel Ruse gave a short update about her school's Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions it offers to students.
In non-technical terms, that really just boils down to how the ALC works with students who need the extra help to get them to graduation day.
Tier 2 interventions can include credit recovery for students who have failed a course that they need to get their diploma, change of placement students who either are being temporarily taken out of general education classrooms or waiver students who are continuing their education despite an expulsion. The Tier 3 interventions are for special education homebound students.
ALC students come in all stripes, with some of them splitting days half and half between East Noble Middle School and East Noble High School and the learning center at Dowling Street and Park Avenue, or students who are only doing half days at the center.
ALC staff are there to assist students as their work through their classwork — credit recovery courses are a big population who can get the extra help as they work through the computer courses to take a second crack at earning their credits — and Ruse said positive reinforcement is a big part of keeping students motivated.
The ALC hosts "Ruse parties" regularly for students who have earned at least one credit in the past 15 days, short breaks where students can enjoy some food Ruse will cook up or provide and take time to socialize. If students can hit 100 total credits, they're also then eligible for field trips, diversions away from their coursework for some fun like a recent trip to the Community Learning Center gym for some basketball, pickleball and other activities.
That not only keeps students on track but also helps build relationships with kids who may be at risk of not finishing their education.
"It really doesn't take much with high school or middle school kids, you give them some food and talk to them about whatever they want to talk about and they really open up to you," Ruse said.
The ALC is also involved with some community projects, Ruse noted.
The center helps put together Boomerang Backpacks, take-home food for the weekend for students in need and also operates the Knight's Closet clothing bank which is open for anyone who needs it after school hours. One of the teachers also has a connection with the Milford Food Bank, so students have had opportunities to help get involved with that community service organization, too.
In other business Wednesday, the East Noble School Board:
• Approved the follow personnel changes:
Resignations: Cassie Siewek, fourth-grade teacher at Wayne Center Elementary; Whitney Aumsbaugh, school nurse at North Side and South Side elementary schools; Michelle Wilson, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School.
New hires: Jodi Jernigan, food service assistant at East Noble High School; Britain Isaacs, head girls' basketball coach at ENHS.
• Heard public comment from attendees.
The board heard comments from three staff members. High school English teacher Charlie Barber gave a brief overview of the English departmen's class offerings for juniors and seniors; yearbook adviser Jen Wells read a list of advertisers for this year's book, noting advertising helps defray the cost from about $105 to produce to $30-$35 for students; and chemistry teacher Carissa Prater gave an update about AP and dual credit chemistry classes being offered and how those courses benefit students.
Camille Crump spoke to quash rumors circulating in the community that the all-girls show choir Premiere Edition had a boy in it and congratulated the group for its recent sixth-place finish at the state competition.
Teachers Audrey Arnold and Jenny Straessle and student Emily Stinson spoke in support of East Noble Middle School Principal Andy Deming, who recently announced his decision to resign citing conflict with the superintendent.
Kendallville attorney Michelle Voirol, who identified herself as a devout Christian, Republican and strong social conservative, spoke against efforts to remove or ban books.
And Bret Carpenter alleged teachers were giving students inaccurate information in lessons touching on disparities in racial demographics and crime. Carpenter and his family members have often accused the school of teaching critical race theory and "teaching racism" to students.
