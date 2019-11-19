Football
East Noble semi-state tickets on sale
KENDALLVILLE — Tickets for East Noble’s home Class 4A North Semi-State game with Hobart will be on sale in advance at the East Noble High School main office until Friday afternoon.
Tickets can be purchased today and Thursday until 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold on Friday until 3 p.m. Tickets cost $10 apiece.
The opening kickoff between the Brickies and the Knights is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
High Schools More schedule adjustments announced
More adjustments have been made for East Noble’s boys winter sports due to the football team’s success.
The Knights boys basketball teams will now play at Snider with the girls on Dec. 17. The junior varsity games will be played in the auxiliary gym, starting with the boys at 6 p.m. The varsity games will be played in the main gym, starting with the girls at 6 p.m.
The Knights’ home wrestling dual with Plymouth scheduled for Dec. 5 has been postponed. A makeup date has not been announced.
At Central Noble, athletic director Dave Bremer announced on Twitter on Monday that the Cougars’ home girls basketball games with Whitko initially postponed on Nov. 12 due to winter weather will be canceled and not be made. CN is looking to pick up another game.
Girls Basketball Central Noble Cougars in control of Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Central Noble defeated Bethany Christian 47-13 in a non-conference game Tuesday night. The Cougars (2-1) led 20-6 after one quarter and stayed in control from there.
Central Noble won the junior varsity game 26-21.
Westview falls to Lakewood Park
EMMA — Westview lost to Lakewood Park Christian Tuesday night 58-50. The Warriors are 0-4.
Chloe Jolloff led for Panther scorers in double figures with 22 points. Taylor Gerke scored 14, and Mackenzie Shepherd and Frannie Talarico had 11 points each. Lakewood Park is 1-3.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco won at Lakeland Christian 40-19, Lakeland lost 49-42 at Wawasee, and Prairie Heights lost at Woodlan 55-40. Churubusco won its third straight game to start the season.
