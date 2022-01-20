Prep Boys Basketball LPC dominates in road win
GOSHEN — Lakewood Park defeated Clinton Christian 80-37 on Thursday evening.
Mason Posey had 21 points and Carter Harman scored 16 to lead a balanced Panther attack. LPC (3-7) also had 11 points from Cameron Hindle, nine from Corbin White, eight from Isaiah Bland and seven points from Eli Smith.
Prep Gymnastics Angola wins 3-team meet
ANGOLA — Angola scored 106.3 on Wednesday to defeat Wayne and Fort Wayne South Side at Central Gym. The Generals had 66.5 and South Side had 53.
“We started strong on our first two events,” Hornets coach Misti Evans said. “Four falls on beams kept us from 108.5.
“Alayna (Shamp) upgraded her vault and had a personal best on bars (9).”
The freshman Shamp was the all-around medalist with 35.7. She won the beam with 8.5 and tied for first with teammate Ashtyn Evans on vault with 9.3.
Evans won the uneven bars (9.55) and floor exercise (9.45) and was second all-around with 35.6.
Savannah Bailey returned from quarantine for Angola and was fourth on the balance beam and fifth in the floor exercise.
The Hornets were tied for sixth with Bloomington North in the first Indiana High School Gymnastics Coaches’ Poll of the season. Crown Point was first with Valparaiso second and Homestead third.
Angola 106.3, Wayne 66.5,
F.W. South Side 53
Vault: 1t. Shamp (A) and Ash. Evans (A) 9.3, 3. S. Allen (A) 9, 4. Hutchins (A) 8.2, 5t. Boyer (A) and Hurse (W) 8.
Uneven Bars: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.55, 2. Shamp (A) 9, 3. S. Allen (A) 8.15, 4. Boyer (A) 7.2, 5. Hutchins (A) 6.5, 6. Xayarath (W) 5.35.
Balance Beam: 1. Shamp (A) 8.5, 2. Hutchins (A) 8.45, 3. S. Allen (A) 8.05, 4. Bailey (A) 7.45, 5. Ash. Evans (A) 7.3, 6. Dah (FWSS) 6.65.
Floor Exercise: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.45, 2. Shamp (A) 8.9, 3. Hutchins (A) 8.65, 4. Xayarath (W) 7.4, 5. Bailey (A) 7.35, 6. S. Allen (A) 6.8.
All-Around: 1. Shamp (A) 35.7, 2. Ash. Evans (A) 35.6, 3. S. Allen (A) 32, 4. Hutchins (A) 31.8, 5. Hurse (W) 24.5, 6. Alford (FWSS) 22.
Barons fall to Saints
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Bishop Dwenger 102.45-99.725 on Tuesday.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter won the floor exercise with 9.475 and placed fourth on both the uneven bars and the balance beam.
Lauren Blythe was all-around medalist and won on the beam to lead the Barons. She was also third on the floor, third on the vault and sixth on the bars.
Tyla DePriest second on the vault and fifth on the floor for DeKalb. Paige Fillenwarth was third on the beam and fifth on the bars.
Prep Girls Basketball Fremont beat by Woodlan
WOODBURN — Fremont lost to Woodlan 64-42 on Wednesday night. The Eagles fell to 6-13.
Avah Smith had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors (16-4). Taylor Kneubuhler had 20 points and seven boards.
Prep Wrestling Knights lose at Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — East Noble lost to Plymouth 57-18 on Wednesday.
Aidan Sprague won for the Knights by pin at 126 pounds to improve to 24-0. Sprague had one of EN’s three pins in the dual.
College Wrestling Trine men to finish regular season vs. MIAA rivals only
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s wrestling team will only be taking on conference rivals for the remainder of the regular season. The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced its updated wrestling schedule on Wednesday.
The remainder of the conference duals will be contested at Olivet College on Jan. 30. The Thunder will wrestle dual meets against Adrian, Albion and the host Comets.
The MIAA Individual Championships have been rescheduled for Feb. 6 at Trine.
All non-league contests by MIAA programs have been canceled.
Correction
Eastside’s Madison Rohm swam the fastest time overall in the 100-yard butterfly in the girls’ swim meet at Bellmont with DeKalb Tuesday, finishing the race in 1 minute, 17.34 seconds. The brief in Local Sports Briefs in Thursday’s edition said otherwise.
The KPC Media Group sports staff regrets the error.
