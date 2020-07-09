KENDALLVILLE—Summers in Indiana are always a whirlwind of temperatures and weather.
But recently, temperatures in northern Indiana have been especially hot.
Mark Steinwedel, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said that the recent high temperatures we’ve seen are being caused by a subtropical ridge.
A subtropical ridge is a warm bubble of air and this specific one formed in the Great Lakes Region, Steinwedel said.
The ridge normally forms around this time of year but he said that this bubble has fallen stagnant over northern Indiana right now and that’s what’s causing the oven-like stretch of hot weather in northern Indiana.
Steinwedel said that with the hot weather, people can do a few things to help keep them safe.
Drink plenty of fluids, try not to be in the direct sunlight for a long period of time and try to stay in air conditioned rooms as much as possible Steinwedel said. He also said that if you can, try and reschedule outside events if possible.
With 4-H fair week coming up, the hot weather combined with COVID-19 makes this fair week more challenging than years past.
Doug Keenan, Noble County Purdue Extension director, said that with the combination of the extreme temperatures and COVID-19, the 4-H staff will be getting the animals in and out of the showing areas as quickly as they can.
“Show and go as we call it,” Keenan said.
In a normal year, the animals are out at the fairgrounds during the week, but this year, the animals will only be at the fairgrounds on the days that they are being shown. Keenan said they will be running fans in the barns as well to help keep temperatures down.
Another big part of the fair is the auction. Keenan said that this year, they will be doing the auction online for one week after the fair is over.
For those of you wishing for a little break from the heat, there is relief in sight.
Starting this weekend, a cool front is coming in from the west bringing cooler temperatures and rain for the weekend and the beginning of fair week.
But don’t expect the cooldown to last — the temperatures are supposed to go back to the mid-90s by midweek, so make sure to keep cool for the back half of 4-H week.
