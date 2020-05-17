25 years ago
• The Auburn Spring Horse Show, held at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in early May, included halter classes for quarter horses, ponies, miniature horses, Arabians and Morgans. An open class session also was offered. Activities included classes in Arabian native costumes and a variety of English classes, trick horse, pony and walk-trot classes for young riders. A judge from Noblesville selected winners in 48 classes.
