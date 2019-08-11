This elegant plan features generous bedrooms, open gathering areas and tons of handy storage. For example, check out the master suite’s big walk-in closet, which opens to both a safe room and the laundry room. In the kitchen, a large pantry holds a family-size load of groceries. Another perk? Each secondary bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet, with linen storage in the nearby hallway. Don’t miss the spacious workshop in the garage.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866-228-0193 or visiting eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details. At eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
