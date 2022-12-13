FORT WAYNE — Trine University’s indoor track and field teams turned in a lot of strong performances in Indiana Tech’s Strive for Greatness Invitational Saturday at the Turnstone Center.
Two school records were set on the men’s side, senior Jake Gladieux in the 200-meter dash and senior Greysen Spohn in the high jump.
On the men’s side, Thunder senior Jake Gladieux went 22.23 seconds to set a new school record in the 200-meter dash. That was good for a fifth-place finish and enough to break teammate Ben Williams’ record by 12 hundredths of a second.
In the high jump, senior Greysen Spohn reached a new career-best height of 6 feet, 6 inches to tie the school record and score a third-place finish. Just behind him was freshman Justin Ackerman in fourth place at 6-4.
Gladieux also won the 60 hurdles in 8.10 seconds. Spohn was third at 8.27 seconds and sophomore Evan Selby was fourth at 8.59 seconds.
In other running events, sophomore Maxwell Harris was third in the 60 dash in 7.01 seconds. Sophomore Philip Nemechek was second in the 800 at 2 minutes, .20 seconds, while freshmen Jacob Batten was sixth at 2:11.29 and Hunter Overholser was seventh at 2:12.30).
In the 1-mile run, three freshmen led the way for Trine. Joshua Maier went 4:38.79 to finish second, Matt Hoop was fifth at 4:47.37 and Eli Shoup was sixth at 4:50.38.
In field events, freshman Noah Chow led the Thunder in the shot put in fifth place at 43-8, followed by teammate Travis Dowling in sixth at 43-2.5. Sophomore Ethan Spahr was sixth in the triple jump at 42-4.25, followed by Trine teammate Eirik Eggen in seventh at 39-9.75.
For the Thunder women, senior Lia Vawter was Trine’s best scorer in the high jump by clearing the bar at 4-10.25. She was saddled with an 11th place finish, but just missed the school record she is currently in a tie for.
In the long jump, freshman and East Noble graduate Emma Forker beat out the school record holder, junior Haley Livingston. Forker covered a distance of 18-2.25, which was one foot off of the current school record mark. She was fifth and Livingston was sixth at 17-11.75.
Trine senior Madelyn Summers was third in the shot put at 38-8.75, and sophomore Chloe Bard placed fifth at 37-1.25.
Freshman Mackenzie Miller was the top finisher for Trine in both the 60 dash and the 200. Miller was fifth in the 60 dash at 8.01 seconds and 13th in the 200 at 27.32 seconds.
Livingston competed in the 60-meter hurdles and finished seventh in 9.40 seconds in the semifinal round. In the preliminaries, she had her fastest time of the day at 9.20 seconds.
The 4-by-400 relay team of freshmen Abby Robison, Adrianne Jackson, Brynn Mericle and Kristin Baker placed third in 4:23.36.
The Trine teams will return to action in 2023 at their Sean Brady Alumni Invitational on Jan. 14 inside the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic & Recreation Center.
