www.K12PaymentCenter.com
Parents will be using K12Payment Center.com for the 2019/2020 school year for school meals and payment of textbook rental. K12PaymentCenter.com is a secure, easy and convenient way to apply funds directly to your student’s account.
Benefits of an Account
- Quick and easy payment system for your student’s meals and textbook rental
- Deposit to multiple students’ accounts with one single payment
- Recurring payments can be set for monthly or weekly deposits
- Notifications sent via text or email when textbook rental invoices are assigned to your student
- Step-by-step registration is easy and account management is simple and intuitive
- Secure payment processing
- Your information is confidential – we do not sell your information to anyone!
- See your student’s meal account balance any time
- Automated notifications via email and text when your student’s meal account balance falls below an amount you determine
- See 120 days of meals and fees purchased and payments made, so you know exactly where your money is being spent
To learn more visit www.K12PaymentCenter.com. You will need to register for a new account. You will need your student’s ID#. If you do not have this number you may obtain it from your student’s school.
