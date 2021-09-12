Honor Flight cancels October flights due to COVID concerns
FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled two fall flights planned for Oct. 6 and Oct. 27, citing COVID concerns.
The organization made the announcement Tuesday. HFNEI President Dennis Covert said, “It is disheartening that we’ve had to delay our flights for two full years. However, the safety of our veterans has always been and will continue to be the No. 1 priority for Honor Flight. Until the pandemic declines, it is simply not prudent for Honor Flight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor.”
Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the Oct. 6, 2021, Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be rescheduled for the April 2022 Honor Flight.
Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the Oct. 27, 2021, Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be rescheduled for the May 2022 Honor Flight.
Updates will be posted at hfnei.org or on Facebook at Northeast Indiana Honor Flight.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501©3 organization.
Local companies receive grant awards
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Conexus Indiana, announced Thursday the fourth round of awards totaling more than $2.8 million to 34 Indiana businesses in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to support a projected $17.4 million in technology-based capital investment in Indiana.
Triton Metal Products Inc. of Steuben County received a $135,000 award. Kammerer Dynamics Inc. of Noble County received a $65,000 award. Reliable Tool & Machine Co., also of Noble County, received a $10,000 award.
Statewide, awards were presented to 34 recipients in 22 counties. Those companies cover a wide range of specialties, including aerospace and defense, automotive, custom electronics and medical devices.
Angola proposing $19.2 million budget
ANGOLA — City of Angola officials presented a $19.2 million budget proposal to the Common Council Tuesday.
The budget was presented by Mayor Richard Hickman and Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert.
The 2022 recommended budget is a 3.6% increase over the 2020 budget and a 5.0% decrease over the 2021 budget.
“Historically, the city has achieved a healthy cash balance for operating funds,” Herbert said. “That trend is expected to continue.”
Hickman said Angola is in a strong financial position to continue working on projects to improve the city and increase general quality of life.
Road construction projects will include applying asphalt overlay and preventative maintenance to 15 city streets and sidewalk work.
Aunt vows to fight for justice for deceased nephew
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The aunt of an Iowa four-year-old who died in August in a Fort Wayne hospital from injuries received while in his mother’s boyfriend’s care doesn’t want people to forget her nephew’s name.
His name was Brantley Michael Welford, and she’s fighting to ensure that her nephew gets justice.
Jenna Bruck of Port Byron, Illinois, a small community just outside the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois, has launched a Facebook page she named Justice for Brantley in honor of her nephew.
Brantley, 4 of Clinton, Iowa, was pulled unconscious and unresponsive by police from the sleeper of Dylan Diericx’s semi-tractor while it was parked in Shipshewana on Aug. 19. Police arrested Diericx, 35, of Eldridge, Iowa, the truck’s driver, and charged him with neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.
If convicted, Diericx is facing a sentence between 20-40 years behind bars. The court appointed attorney Stanley Campbell as Diericx’s public defender. It also ordered him held on a $250,000 bond. As of Tuesday afternoon, Diericx remained in the LaGrange County jail.
Diericx was identified by police as the boyfriend of Brantley’s mother, Victoria “Tori” Welford, of Clinton, Iowa.
Kendallville man honored for helping to catch robbery suspect
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville officials honored resident Don Thompson for his quick actions Aug. 30 that lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect at the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, the Kendallville City Council, Police Chief Lance Waters and the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce all thanked Thompson for his role in helping foil the robbery.
Thompson’s help led to the arrest of Lance Lombrana, 41, of Fort Wayne, who is being charged in federal court with armed credit union robbery in connection to the incident.
The federal charges state that Lombrana allegedly robbed the 3Rivers branch in Kendallville using “what appeared to be explosives with a timing device from a red and black bag,” and demanded cash before leaving the credit union.
“Just the right place at the right time,” Thompson said of his contribution. “The women in the credit union and the police departments deserve the credit, they really do. They did their jobs great.”
Worldwide, RM list auction results
AUBURN — Two automobile auctions wrapped up Labor Day weekend in Auburn.
Worldwide Auctioneers reported $17.6 million in total sales and a 98% sell rate, with 116 of the 119 available lots being sold during the 14th annual The Auburn Auction of collector cars Sept. 4-5.
While not releasing a sales total for its Auburn Fall sale at Auburn Auction Park, RM Auctions officials said six vehicles for more than $200,000 apiece at the 50th annual event.
At the Worldwide Auction, three cars sold for more than $1.4 million apiece, topped by a 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Coupe that brought $1.765 million.
The company previously reported world-record prices for a 1942 Packard at $885,000 and a 1934 DeSoto Airflow Coupe at $190,400. The update said another record fell when a 1929 duPont Model G Waterhouse Convertible Coupe sold for $720,000.
Topping RM’s list of individual sales was a 1936 White Model 706 Yellowstone National Park Tour Bus that sold for $550,000. Proceeds of the sale will benefit The Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute.
The bus is one of 98 that were produced for the Yellowstone National Park tourist service and used until the 1960s. It has been upgraded with a modern V-8 engine, automatic transmission and power steering.
The second-highest sale price went for a 1964 Porsche 356 C Carrera 2 Coupe at $368,500.
Other top sales were a 1939 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Four-Door Cabriolet for $259,163; a 1956 Porsche Cabriolet for $236,500; a 2017 Dodge Viper for $220,000 USD; and a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, also for $220,000.
Among Auburn Automobile Co. classics, a 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Phaeton with cream paint and red leather upholstery sold for $170,500.
