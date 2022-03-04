PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Sectional finals

Class 1A at Fremont, Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Westview, Central Noble vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A at Wawasee, Wawaseee vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A at Garrett, Leo vs. Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A at DeKalb, Snider vs. Northrop, 7 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Angola, DeKalb, East Noble’s Ally Blackburn (balance beam, floor exercise) and Audrey Beiswanger (balance beam, floor exercise) and Eastside’s Brielle Carter (all-around) at Huntington North Regional, noon

PREP INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Fremont and Lakeland at Hoosier State Relays Qualifier at Trine, 10 a.m.

DeKalb, Central Noble and Westview in New Haven Invitational at Purdue Fort Wayne, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine in NFCA D3 Classic at Columbus, Ga.: vs. East Texas Baptist, 10 a.m.; vs. Texas Lutheran, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Wartburg (Iowa) Last Chance NCAA Qualifier, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Ohio Northern at Trine, noon

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine in Red Brick Classic at Oxford, Ohio, noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Division III Women’s Tournament second-round game, John Carroll (Ohio) at Trine, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine in U.S. Synchronized Skating National Championships, Colorado Springs, Colo., 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.