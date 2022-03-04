PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Sectional finals
Class 1A at Fremont, Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Westview, Central Noble vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at Wawasee, Wawaseee vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at Garrett, Leo vs. Concordia, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A at DeKalb, Snider vs. Northrop, 7 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola, DeKalb, East Noble’s Ally Blackburn (balance beam, floor exercise) and Audrey Beiswanger (balance beam, floor exercise) and Eastside’s Brielle Carter (all-around) at Huntington North Regional, noon
PREP INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Fremont and Lakeland at Hoosier State Relays Qualifier at Trine, 10 a.m.
DeKalb, Central Noble and Westview in New Haven Invitational at Purdue Fort Wayne, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine in NFCA D3 Classic at Columbus, Ga.: vs. East Texas Baptist, 10 a.m.; vs. Texas Lutheran, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Wartburg (Iowa) Last Chance NCAA Qualifier, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Ohio Northern at Trine, noon
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine in Red Brick Classic at Oxford, Ohio, noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division III Women’s Tournament second-round game, John Carroll (Ohio) at Trine, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine in U.S. Synchronized Skating National Championships, Colorado Springs, Colo., 7:30 p.m.
