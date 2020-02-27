Hamilton at a Glance
Population: 1,532
Education: Hamilton Schools
Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer, town manager
Police: Town Marshal
Fire: Hamilton Fire Department
Health: Cameron Community Memorial Hospital
Utilities: Water: Town of Hamilton, Sewer: Hamilton Lake Conservancy District, Electric: American Electric Power, Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Phone: Frontier, Cable TV and Internet: Mediacom, HughesNet, Verizon and Frontier
Parks: Gnagy Park, Fish Creek Nature Trail
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 900 S. Wayne St.
Police: P: 488-3721
Fire: P: 488-2311 A: 7760 S. Wayne St.
Post Office: P: 488-2812 A: 399 E. Bellefontaine Road Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m. M-F, 9-11 a.m. Sat
Hospital: P: (260) 665-2141 or (800) 942-9583 A: 416 E. Maumee St.
Recycling/Compost Center: Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Meetings
Town Council: 1st Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at Town Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.