AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County had assets totaling $23.9 million as of year-end 2020, according to the foundation’s 2020 annual report, released this week.
Also during 2020, the foundation supported 138 organizations, awarding 257 grants totaling $745,000. Of those funds, $389,255 were in grants focusing on community development and $150,988 went to human services. The remainder went to grants focusing on education, arts and culture, youth, health and the environment.
DeKalb’s VOICE, the foundation’s youth philanthropy group, awarded 12 grants totaling $7,300, the report shows. The grants went to areas supporting education, community development, human services and arts and culture.
The Mother Goose on the Loose giving circle, created to support adult and children’s literacy opportunities, awarded seven grants totaling $4,000.
Also during 2020, the foundation awarded 47 scholarships totaling $145,000.
A total of $889,400 in grants and scholarship awards was put back into the community in 2020, the foundation noted.
“As we reflect on the 24 years of the Community Foundation DeKalb County, we need to make sure to focus on what our community has to give thanks for, especially this past year. When we look back on 2020, we’ll certainly consider it a year like no other — with unprecedented challenges and change,” foundation Executive Director Tanya Young said in the report.
“Yet, when we reflect on our year at the foundation, the enthusiasm and determination of giving were unwavering — perhaps even strengthened,” Young added.
Young noted that in March of 2020, the community immediately stepped forward to create and set aside more than $60,000 to help with disaster relief due to COVID.
The foundation also was able to partner with United Way of DeKalb County to grant over $250,000 to help sustain local nonprofits.
“With the help of Lilly Endowment, many new community partnerships were formed and strengthened to rise to the challenge of ever-changing needs,” Young said.
Last year the foundation celebrated a successful Giving Tuesday DeKalb campaign in which local nonprofits raised nearly $50,000 for their endowment funds at the foundation.
“2020 was a year of challenges, hope and success. It is one that, while we reflect, can be painful but also gave us an opportunity. We stood up, faced the challenges and continued to do our part to love and support one another through the most challenging times,” Young said.
“Our community is the silver lining. At Community Foundation DeKalb County, when we look back on 2020, we’ll remember it as a year when the community was undeterred by the challenges and didn’t waver their support.”
