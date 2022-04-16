MONDAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Wawasee at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Columbia City at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Carroll at DeKalb (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.
Canterbury at Churubusco (Eel River), 4:45 p.m.
Fremont at Northridge (Meadow Valley), 4:45 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Elkhart Christian Academy (Bent Oak), 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Central Noble at Canterbury, 4:45 p.m.
Columbia City at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Whitko at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Angola at Concordia, 5 p.m.
Northrop at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
FW North Side at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
Trine at NCAA Automatic Qualifier No. 2 (Stonewater Country Club in Caledonia, Mich.), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kalamazoo at Trine (DH), 3 p.m.
