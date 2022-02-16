FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s baseball team will be looking to bounce back from a 6-28 season in 2021.
The Thunder were picked to finish seventh in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches’ poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Perennial NCAA Division III power Adrian was picked to win the conference and received all the possible first-place votes. Hope was picked second and received the Bulldogs’ first-place vote.
Top returning position players for coach Greg Perschke, who is beginning his 20th season at the helm, are outfielders Brenden Warner (hit .324 in 2021 with 19 walks and a .458 on-base percentage) and Cory Erbskorn (.300, 14-extra-base hits, including 4 home runs) and junior infielder Adam Stefanelli (hit .312 in 2021).
Key pitchers returning are seniors Austin Nuessgen and Bryce Bloode and sophomore Josh Hoogewerf (1-3, 37 and 1/3 innings pitched last season). Nuessgen was a key part of the Thunder relief corps with 10 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched last season. Bloode made nine appearances in 2021.
Trine will open its 2022 season with four-game series at Asbury, Kentucky, on Feb. 26 and 27.
