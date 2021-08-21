MONDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb, Garrett at East Noble, 4 p.m.
Fremont at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
West Noble at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
DeKalb at Carroll, 5 p.m.
Manchester at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westview at Jimtown, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Wawasee, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen at Westview, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Lakeland at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
