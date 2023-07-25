Youth Golf Ben Keil wins Masters Tour title
PERU — Recent Lakeland High School graduate Ben Keil clinched the boys Masters season point championship for the summer by winning the Indiana Junior Golf Masters Tour Championship, which took place Sunday and Monday at Rock Hollow.
Keil shot a 3-under par 141 (66-75) in the 36-hole tournament. He finished three shots ahead of second-place golfers Jake Cesare from Westfield and Brody Sorrell from Evansville. Recent Northridge High School graduate Brock Reschly was fourth with 145 (78-67).
College Cross Country/Track & Field Livingston hired as Trine assistant
ANGOLA — Trine University’s cross country and track & field programs announced the hiring of former Thunder standout Haley Livingston as an assistant coach on Friday.
Livingston tallied eight total school records for Trine in the 60-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles, 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles as well as the long jump and triple jump for both the indoor and outdoor seasons. She was also a 10-time All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association athlete in track and field events, a nine-time MIAA Athlete of the Week award winner, three-time MIAA Field Most Valuable Athlete, six times earned All-Region honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and earned USTFCCCA All-Academic in 2023.
On top of her performances in track and field events as well as the classroom, Livingston was a nominee for the 2023 Cheryl L. Coons Award given to the top women’s senior student-athlete of Trine University athletics. To go with her eight years of active competition, Livingston is currently pursuing USA Track & Field Level 1 Certification, certified by the National Council for Accreditation of Coaching Education (NCACE).
“Haley holds eight Trine University track & field school records and is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in program history,” Trine track & field coach Josh Fletcher said in a Trine statement. “We are really excited to have Haley coach our jumpers. Her positive attitude and knowledge of the sport are going to be a huge asset to our program.”
