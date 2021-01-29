Strand Theatre, Kendallville

Groundhog Day (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed

Boss Baby (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed

The Brokaw, Angola

Our Friend (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 1, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.

The Little Things (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 1, 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.

Sonic (G) — Saturday: 4 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) — 3:40, 6:25, 9:20 p.m.

Little Things (R) — 3:45, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.

Our Friend (R) — 3:55, 6:50, 9:45 p.m.

Croods: A New Age (PG) — 4:30, 6:55 p.m.

News of the World (PG-13) — 4, 6:45, 9:35 p.m.

Marksman (PG-13) — 4:35, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.

About Hope (PG) — 4:05, 7:05, 9:25 p.m..

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (PG-13) — 6:50, 9:45 p.m.

Monster Hunter (PG-13) — 4:20, 9:50 p.m.

