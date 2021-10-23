You’ve likely heard the buzz around “essential workers” and their importance to the country at large. But what are essential workers and what makes their jobs so critical to our education, health care system and overall economy?
When we saw the first wave of shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders in response to COVID-19, there were some obvious industries that the country could not afford to shut down. This spans health care, teachers, PPE manufacturers and other sectors.
Basically, these professionals are still required to work, even as residents of cities and counties are prompted to stay in their homes, away from businesses and the public.
What they do
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, essential workers are those who conduct a range of operations and services that are typically essential to continue critical infrastructure operations. Critical infrastructure is a large, umbrella term encompassing sectors from energy to defense to agriculture.
Here are some of the common sectors considered “essential” by the government:
• Energy.
• Child care.
• Water and wastewater.
• Agriculture and food production.
• Critical retail (i.e. grocery stores, hardware stores, mechanics).
• Critical trades (construction workers, electricians, plumbers, etc.).
• Transportation.
• Nonprofits and social service organizations.
Show your appreciation
Essential workers are critical to the country’s economy and our overall well-being. Here are some basic ways you can show your appreciation.
Create a sign for your yard. Make a statement by creating a custom yard sign that you put near your mailbox. Your message can be as broad or specific as you want — but it may have more impact if you localize it to show pride for your region. You can thank health care workers, delivery drivers or teachers. Involve your kids to make it a family affair while teaching them the value of appreciating others.
Write personal thank-you letters. Take your act of kindness a step further by writing a thank-you letter you can actually deliver to essential workers. Depending on the circumstances, you can either type it out and send it over email or write it and have your mail carrier deliver it to your recipient. Either way, your efforts will surely boost the spirits of the essential workers in your area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.