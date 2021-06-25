WATERLOO — Aric Ehmke’s high school baseball career will last just a little longer.
The Baron senior has been chosen to play for the North team in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s annual all-star series.
“It means a lot. It’s really an honor to be recognized,” Ehmke said. “First and foremost, I wanted the season to end with a sectional championship. That was my main priority, but it’s always good to be recognized.”
The Barons fell short of the sectional title, dropping a 2-1 heartbreaker to Northrop in the final game at Carroll after Ehmke had pitched them past the host Chargers in the semifinals.
Ehmke was 7-2 on the mound for the Barons with seven complete games, including a five-inning no-hitter. His ERA was 2.09. In 57 innings, he had 102 strikeouts and 24 walks.
He was also a force offensively with a .465 average and a .558 on-base percentage. He had six home runs, 23 RBIs and 11 doubles with 55 runs scored.
“Aric certainly deserves the accolades he’s receiving,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “I couldn’t be more proud to have him represent DeKalb in the North-South series. There’s no doubt his drive, competitive nature and baseball skill will translate well to the next level.”
This year’s all-star activities will be held June 25-27 in Evansville. After practice for both teams and a banquet Friday, the teams will play a doubleheader at noon Central Daylight Time at the University of Evansville’s Braun Stadium on Saturday. The series will conclude with a wooden bat game at 1 p.m. CDT Sunday at Bosse Field.
Ehmke made the most of his senior season after losing last year to COVID.
“It just made it that much more meaningful,” he said. “I’m not happy with the way it ended, but overall I’m happy.”
Ehmke’s one of a long line of good baseball players from his family.
“Obviously it means a lot to keep the family tradition going, but I don’t really like to look at it that way. I just really enjoy the game of baseball,” he said.
Despite his hitting credentials, Ehmke is looking to be a starting pitcher at the next level, which for him will begin at Frontier Community College in Illinois.
“I’m going to be looking to be a rotation guy when I get to Frontier,” he said. “I like that part of the game. You’re in complete control of the game, really.”
Ehmke feels his strengths are being able to throw different types of pitches with command and location. Called “Ace” by his teammates, he’ll be missed by the Barons next year.
“It’s truly been a privilege to have been a small part of Aric’s baseball life over the past couple of years,” Murdock said. “He’s a throwback-type player. He puts in his work in practice and pregame, and then transfers that work and focus to each game.”
Ehmke Is one of three Northeast 8 Conference players on the North squad, with Coley Stevens of Leo and Rocco Hanes of Norwell also being chosen. Tim Bordenet of Lafayette Central Catholic will be the coach.
The North leads the all-time series over the South 68-63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.