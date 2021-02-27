BUTLER — Kathy Wilson of Butler is a $250,000 top prize winner of the Platinum Payout scratch-off game, the Hoosier Lottery said Saturday.
“$250,000! — my husband isn’t going to believe this!” is what Wilson remembers saying after purchasing a $10 Platinum Payout Scratch-off ticket from Butler One Stop on Main Street in Butler, a lottery news release said.
“I usually only play $2, $3, and $5 scratch-offs, and I actually picked the $10 game without even knowing,” Wilson said.
After she purchased the ticket, Wilson walked over to the store’s counter and scratched off the ticket right there.
“I thought I misread the ticket,” she said, “I scanned the ticket by the register, and the screen read: ‘See Hoosier Lottery Office.’” Wilson said she raced over to the clerk, her heart racing, and asked, “Where’s the nearest Hoosier Lottery office?”
Wilson said she couldn’t wait to tell her husband, and when she told him the good news, he didn’t know what to think.
“It wasn’t until the phone call I made to confirm the prize that he could even comprehend something like this,” Wilson said.
Asked about her plans with the prize money, Wilson told lottery officials she and her husband are excited to travel out West and share some of the winnings with their children.
