PREP WRESTLING
Churubusco, East Noble, Eastside, Garrett at Carroll Super Duals, 8 a.m.
Angola at Wawasee Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights, Lakeland and Westview in New Haven/Yorktown Super 10 at New Haven, 9 a.m.
Reading (Mich.) at Fremont, 1 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
East Noble at Warsaw Dive Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sturgis (Mich.) at Westview, noon
East Noble at Columbia City, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Norwell at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Concord at East Noble, 2 p.m.
Woodlan vs. Central Noble at Grace College, 3 p.m.
Bluffton at Garrett, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine men at Kalahari Duals in Sandusky, Ohio, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Hope at Trine, 3 p.m.
Men, Trine at Anderson, 4 p.m.
