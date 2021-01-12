Prep Swimming
NE8 swim meet split up
The Northeast 8 Conference swimming meet scheduled for Saturday has been split into two locations.
The meet was originally scheduled to take place at Norwell High School. Now, East Noble and Columbia City will be the only teams traveling to Ossian, and Huntington North and DeKalb will swim at Bellmont.
The schedule of the meet will run at the same time at both locations with the diving portion beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the girls swim portion at noon and the boys swim portion at 2 p.m.
Each athlete on the roster will be allowed just one paying guest. The cost of attendance is $6.
Prep Gymnastics Lakers topped by Northrop
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Northrop 97.225-89.75 on Monday.
Emily Byler led the Lakers. She tied for first on the vault with 9.15, placed third on both the floor exercise (7.8) and the uneven bars (7), and finished fourth all-around with 30.925.
Baylee Slone was fourth on the floor for Lakeland with 7.75, and Natalie Huffman was fourth on the bars with 6.85.
Lakeland had a couple of girls perform in the junior varsity portion of the meet. Aurora Yoder scored 7.7 on the vault. Kaitlyn Keck scored 6.275 on the balance beam, 6 on the floor and 4.6 on the bars.
Northrop 97.225, Lakeland 89.75
Vault: 1t. E. Byler (LL) and Niederholtmeyer (N) 9.15, 3. Winston (N) 9, 4. A. Saylor (N) 8.95, 5. J. Johnson (N) 8.85, 6. B. Slone (LL) 8.55, 7. Huffman (LL) 8.3, 8. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.1, 9. K. Keck (LL) 7.95.
Uneven Bars: 1. Winston (N) 7.775, 2. Niederholtmeyer (N) 7.25, 3. E. Byler (LL) 7, 4. Huffman (LL) 6.85, 5. E. Schiffli (LL) 6.55, 6. A. Saylor (N) 6.325, 8. A. Yoder (LL) 5.825, 9. B. Slone (LL) 5.475.
Balance Beam: 1. Winston (N) 8.525, 2. A. Saylor (N) 8.325, 3. Niederholtmeyer (N) 8.075, 4. J. Johnson (N) 7.85, 5. E. Byler (LL) 6.975, 6. A. Yoder (LL) 6.9, 8. Huffman (LL) 6.775, 9t. B. Slone (LL) and E. Schiffli (LL) 6.375.
Floor Exercise: 1. A. Saylor (N) 8.35, 2. Niederholtmeyer (N) 8.05, 3. E. Byler (LL) 7.8, 4. B. Slone (LL) 7.75, 5. Winston (N) 7.45, 6. Huffman (LL) 7.15, 7. E. Schiffli (LL) 7, 10. A. Yoder (LL) 6.3.
All-Around: 1. Winston (N) 32.75, 2. Niederholtmeyer (N) 32.525, 3. A. Saylor (N) 31.95, 4. E. Byler (LL) 30.925, 5. Huffman (LL) 29.075, 6. J. Johnson (N) 29.025, 7. B. Slone (LL) 28.15, 8. E. Schiffli (LL) 28.025.
