East Noble School Corporation will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the East Noble attendance area and are home schooled, or attend a non-public school. The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 23rd @ 3:30pm at the administrative offices at East Noble. If you have any questions, please contact Kimberly Luke-Scherer at 347-5236 or Matt Stinson at 347-2502.
