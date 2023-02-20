ANGOLA — It’s always nice to send your seniors out winners on Senior Day.
Both Trine University basketball teams did just that this past Saturday in the final regular season contests of the 2022-23 regular season against Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association foe Adrian.
The Thunder women easily bested the Bulldogs, 70-37, while the men won their contest, 86-48.
With the wins, the Trine women finished the regular season at 20-5, 14-2 MIAA. The Thunder men finish at 22-3, 12-2.
Neither of these games was in doubt for long.
The Trine women outran the Bulldogs 21-8 in the first quarter and led 30-21 at the half.
The Thunder were led by Makayla Ardis with 22 points. Sidney Wagner added 17.
Trine head coach Andy Rang liked his squad’s defensive intensity.
“We build this thing on defense, and we were really good today,” Rang said. “Our offense sputtered a bit in the second quarter, but we came out in the second half and really took control of the game.”
Indeed, as the Thunder pushed their lead out to 18 at 43-25 with 2:13 left in the third quarter. They outscored the Bulldogs 22-10 in the final stanza with primarily backups in the lineup. A total of 17 players saw action for Trine.
Trine honored seniors Ardis, Alyssa Argyle, Katie Sloneker, Sophie Sloneker and Sam Underhill before the game.
Trine men 86, Adrian 48
Later, the Thunder men got out to an even faster start against their Adrian counterparts.
Trine blitzed out of the gate on fire, opening with a 28-2 run over the first 12:33 of the contest.
The Thunder led 48-18 at the half and outscored the Bulldogs 39-17 the rest of the way, also getting significant playing time for the reserves. A total of 15 Thunder played.
East Noble product Brent Cox made the most of his Senior Day experience, leading the Thunder with 26 points.
The Thunder and former Knight standout said the quick start was critical.
“We were getting a lot of guys involved,” Cox said.
Jones, meanwhile, had 12 points. It’s starting to sink in that the ride is coming to a close, Jones said.
“You soak it all in while you can,” Jones said. “But we still have a lot of basketball left to be played. We’ve got a lot of work left to do.”
Jones will graduate in May with a degree in business administration and already has a sales job lined up in Michigan after graduation.
All in good time, Jones said with a smile and an eye toward the impending postseason, which starts this week with the MIAA Tournament.
Trine head coach Brooks Miller liked the hot start, especially with the postseason beckoning.
“We did a great job of getting the ball where it needed to be,” Miller said. “Adrian was doing a great job of pressuring us.”
The Thunder did an especially good job finding players cutting to the basket, Miller added.
“We had good spacing and we shared the ball well,” Miller said. The Thunder dished out 19 assists on the afternoon.
Grant Pahl rounded out a trio of Thunder players in double figures with 10 points.
Thunder Bolts
The Trine women drew the No. 2 seed in this week’s MIAA Tournament even though it tied Hope for the regular season title. Hope received the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament by winning the second meeting of the season over the Thunder.
Trine has a first-round bye in the six-team tourney and await the winner of a Tuesday night first-round contest between No. 6 Adrian (10-15) and No. 3 Calvin (20-5). The Friday night semifinal will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Hope's DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Michigan.
Hope (23-2) will play the winner of the other Tuesday first-round contest between No. 5 Alma (10-15) and No. 4 Albion (16-9). That game will tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday.
On the men’s side, the Thunder also drew the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 Calvin (21-4). Trine will face the winner of a Wednesday night opening round game between No. 6 Adrian (7-18) and No. 3 Hope (16-9) Friday evening at Calvin's Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 5:30 p.m.
Calvin (21-4) is the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of the other opening round matchup Wednesday between No. 5 Albion (7-18) and No. 4 Olivet (11-14). The contest will tip off at about 7:30 p.m. Friday at Calvin after the early semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.