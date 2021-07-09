Parking sealing taking place on Sunday
ANGOLA — A contractor working for the city of Angola will be sealing the northeast and southwest quadrant parking areas at the Public Square on Sunday.
During this time, the parking lots will be closed to the public.
Vehicles that are left in the parking areas overnight from Saturday will be towed at the owner’s expense.
In a statement, the Angola Street Department expressed its gratitude for the public’s patience while the work is being done.
