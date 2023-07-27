To the Editor:
Dear Town of Albion Philanthropic Organizations, Businesses and Community Members,
As you may be aware, the Town of Albion has been pursuing the addition of a Newborn Safety Device to add to our community. This will increase Albion’s contribution to addressing the needs of parents in crisis. Innocent infants would ultimately be given a forever family whom have the ability to provide emotional and financial means for their best life possible.
According to shbb.org, Safe Haven Baby Boxes mission is to prevent illegal abandonment of newborns. Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc was founded by Monica Kelsey after learning she was abandoned as an infant and then seeing a baby box in operation at a church in Cape Town, South Africa. The first Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in 2016. According to shbb.org, to date the 24-hour hotline that is staffed with trained professionals has received over 8,000 calls from every state in the United States. The call center has also referred over 500 women to crisis pregnancy centers, assisted in 10 adoption referrals, and have had over 130 legal Safe Haven surrenders. Since the first box was installed 7 years ago, there have been no dead abandoned infants in the state of Indiana.
We are excited to share that at the beginning of July we were awarded a $10,000 Newborn Safety Device Grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security which will allow us to attain a Safe Haven Baby Box. An additional $2,000 in pledges have also been collected to assist in covering additional costs. Installation is estimated to be between $3,000 and $7,500 dollars.
This box takes away the face-to-face interaction of surrendering a baby and protects the mother from being seen, giving them the anonymity often desired while also continuing to keep their baby safe and secure. A parent in crisis may not want to, or feel comfortable, in surrendering their child within their own community. They may choose to travel somewhere throughout the region to maintain their anonymity. The Baby Box will be installed on the exterior wall of the Albion Fire Station. Upon placement of an infant inside, the exterior door automatically locks and three failsafe silent alarms notify personnel immediately. Personnel then open the well-ventilated, climate-controlled box from the inside of the building and embrace the baby, all within less than 2 minutes typically.
We are extremely thankful for the collaboration we have with the Albion Fire Department, Albion Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Parkview EMS to make this vision come to be. We also believe that our community would be a great partner in making this dream a reality and contributing to, what we believe, is an important and essential community service. We graciously appreciate all donations to this joint project. All contributors will be recognized.
Vicki Jellison
Albion
