Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, while en route to West Palm Beach, Florida. The outcome of past cases against defendants accused of hoarding classified documents loom as an ominous guidepost for the legal jeopardy Donald Trump could face. The former president pleaded not-guilty on Tuesday, to charges including willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act.