GARRETT — Traffic has been moving notably slower along Randolph Street recently.
Last week, city workers installed 127 Hometown Hero banners on light poles in an effort to honor Garrett’s military heroes and to beautify the downtown area.
Each 4-foot-by-2-foot, heavy-duty, non-fading vinyl banner features a photo and name of military veterans and members, living or deceased. Honorees include veterans from as early as the Civil War along with a few from World War I and World War II, according to organizer Julie Faulkner.
Faulkner’s goal was to have 100 banners along the street from The Blue Moon at S.R. 8 to Miller’s Merry Manor on the south edge of town. The banners were assigned to poles on a first-come, first-served basis.
Care was taken to place family members on the same poles when possible, and often near homes or workplaces of the honoree. Family and friends stopped to take photos along the street and sidewalks.
On Sunday, nearly 200 people who help sponsor the banners attended a reception at Zion Lutheran Church where they were asked to write 500-word stories about their loved ones to be published in the newspaper in the coming weeks.
“It’s all about pride and patriotism,” said Faulkner about the Hometown Heroes banners that line the streets of town.
After seeing similar displays in area communities, Faulkner received an enthusiastic response from the Garrett Garden Club about sponsoring the program to honor men and women from the Garrett community, living or deceased, who have served in the military. Proceeds from the sale of the banners will help the local club that has suffered fundraising losses due to COVID for the past two years.
“This fundraiser is a wonderful way to honor past and present military people from our community. At the same time, it supports the Garrett Garden Club to not only provide flowers downtown but to financially support nonprofit organizations that help so many residents,” said Garrett Garden Club President Anisa Reese.
The banners will be flying until December in 2023 and from April to December 2024, after which they will be returned to the family who sponsored the banner. Seasonal banners will be flown over the Christmas holidays.
Similar programs have been introduced in other northeast Indiana communities such as Huntertown, Avilla, Hamilton, Fremont and Orland. Faulkner credits the Huntertown town manager for guiding her in the local effort.
Looking forward to phase two, teachers, emergency responders, farmers and other civic individuals — anyone who is a hero is someone’s eyes from the community — will be featured.
