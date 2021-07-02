Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Boss Baby 2: Back in Business (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
The Croods II (PG) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 9:30 p.m.
Fast & Furious 9 (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 11 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
F9 the Fast Saga (PG-13) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 1 p.m., Sunday-Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 1, 7 p.m.
Boss Baby 2: Back in Business (PG) — Today: 1, 4, 7 p.m., Saturday: 1 p.m., Sunday-Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 1, 7 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
F9 (PG-13) — Today: 1, 3:15, 4:15, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:45, 9:45 p.m.
Boss Baby 2: Back in Business (PG) — 1:35, 2:45, 4:10, 6:45, 9:20 p.m.
Peter Rabbit 2: the Runaway (PG) — 2, 4:30, 7, 9:25 p.m.
Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard (R) — 2:05, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.
Forever Purge (R) — 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — 3:25, 6:30, 9:35 p.m.
