BUTLER — With a year under everyone’s belts, Eastside’s track athletes and coach Trisha Hill feel the adjustment period is over.
“This is my second full season as head coach for both boys and girls,” Hill said. “Last year was the starting block of building the team into a team rather than an individual.
“I feel this season is different compared to last season because the returning athletes already know what I expect of them and are now leading the team in that same thought process.”
The 22-member boys team has seven returning letter winners and three seniors. The 21-member girls team features eight returning letter winners and just two seniors.
The boys squad features five juniors, 10 sophomores and four freshmen. The girls team has six juniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen.
Seniors Marcus Diaz, Matt Jacobs, Sam Neumann, Whittney Pfefferkorn and Brittney Geiger are almost coaches themselves. Before taking over as head coach, Hill was an assistant with the program.
“My three boy seniors have been the foundation on which the rest of the team looks up to,” Hill said. “Their commitment to the sport and team has been a huge part of building this program over the past three years.”
Both Jacobs and Neumann will compete in throwing events. Diaz will run sprints.
“I foresee (Matt) meeting the goals he has set forth for himself and his team this season,” she said. “Sam will also be playing a large throwing events and has always been a motivator with his team. Marcus has been a consistent driver on the team that the other athletes learn from.”
Geiger and Pfefferkorn are veterans on the girls’ side. Geiger is slated to high jump while competing in the hurdles and 4x400 relay. Pfefferkorn will compete in sprints.
“I have coached Britney Geiger for four seasons,” the Blazer coach said. “She is a ball of fire and works hard. I feel her depth of grit and her strength to train and compete have set a great example for the team.
“Whittney has had a tough start to her track career. Her first year was shut down due to COVID. Her second year was cut short due to an injury,” Hill explained. “This will be her first full season to compete.
“Through it all, she has stayed committed to this sport and to her team,” she continued. “She has taught the team what it means to be fully committed.”
In addition to Jacobs and Neumann, throwers on the boys’ side will be Owen Davis, Joey Eck, Dane Sebert, Ryan Strong and Garrett Thompson. On the girls’ side will be Briar Hartleroad, Hailey Mack and Eleanor Neumann.
Joining Diaz, Geiger and Pfefferkorn in sprints are Strong, Binyam Biddle, Lincoln Bollinger, Chandler Dangler, Xavier Davis, Conner Mutzfeld and David Rotz on the boys’ side and Aly Baker, Kali Cox, Athena Fike, Kiersten Haynes, Allison Hoffelder, Sydnee Kessler and Lilyan Kreischer.
Baker, Geiger, Kessler and Kreischer will also compete in hurdle events. Hoffelder, Kessler, Bollinger, Rotz and Kyle Yoder will high jump.
Long jumpers include Fike, Mack, Bollinger, Yoder, David Rotz and Grace Rotz. Cody Collins, Jadin Seiler and Joanie Kimpel will compete in pole vault.
Both teams have a number of distance runners. Destiny Bonecutter, Chloe Buss, Audrey Diehl, Kennedy Helbert, Karly Kaufmann and Regan Smith will compete for the Eastside girls. David Burns, Luke Collins, Alex Diaz, Seth Firestine, Aidan Reimund and Osric Wolfe will compete for the Blazer boys.
“My main goal for this season is to continue down the path of building a track and field program that is based on instilling positive values,” Hill said. “I want my athletes to develop in a healthy manner in a positive social atmosphere.
“I expect my athletes to train hard, have respect for themselves and their team, be gracious at winning and losing, and to learn a healthy balance between school, sports and family.”
Hill will work with distance runners. Erika Brock will work with athletes in hurdles and pole vault. Lucas Chapman will coach throwers. Jerico Harden will focus on jumping events. Nicolas Blair will work with the team’s sprinters.
“I like to teach and coach my athletes on the seven Cs of success: confidence, concentration, composure, courage, commitment, control and choice,” Hill explained. “This is a major building block in being successful in this sport.
“Along with that, the athletes know I expect them to train hard, recover, sleep and always eat healthy.”
Eastside is slated to host Woodlan Wednesday. Other home meets are April 19 with Lakewood Park, April 21 with Churubusco and April 26 with Angola.
