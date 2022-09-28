ANGOLA — Trine University men’s wrestling head coach Tom Hall announced his coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Zach Rieger will serve as assistant coach while both Luke Carver and Josh Stephenson will act as volunteer assistants.
“I think we have a great vision for the program. Adding these three high character men to the staff will help add to the culture and bring positive outlooks to the team,” Hall in a Trine press release. “I have been lucky enough to watch all three of them compete in their college career and I can say they all have at least one thing in common. They love the sport.”
Rieger is a 2018 graduate of Adrian College where he spent three years as a member of wrestling program for which he also served as a captain. He was named a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-American three times and was a national qualifier in 2017.
“Rieger brings not only a wealth of accolades to the program, but he also has taken part in developing programs both as an athlete and as a coach. His insight will be heavily valued,” continued coach Hall.
Stephenson is a 2022 graduate of Manchester University where he spent five years as a member of the wrestling program while also serving as a captain. He is a four-year varsity letter winner and was named a NWCA Scholar All-American in 2021.
“Stephenson has been involved in Indiana Wrestling for a long time. He has built a strong reputation for being both an extremely hard worker and an encyclopedia for wrestling technique,” reflected coach Hall, “I am excited to have him on our side for a change.”
Carver returns to Trine after graduating from the university in 2021. He was a four-year member of wrestling program while also serving as a captain. He twice placed during NCAA Regionals.
Carver was a leader of the program as a student-athlete. I am very eager to see him step into a different leadership role within the same program,” said Hall, “Luke was a staple of the program while he was here, and I am thankful to have him back.”
The Thunder will begin their season on Nov. 5 when they travel to the Ben McMullen Open hosted by Muskegon (Mich.) Community College.
